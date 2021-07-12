Not a curfew but people in Phetchaburi asked to stay home from 11pm

People living in Phetchaburi, which includes Cha Am, are asked to stay indoors from 11pm to 4am, in a bid to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The request was announced in an order released by the Governor of Phetchaburi Province and Phetchaburi’s Communicable Disease Committee on July 10 and which came into effect on July 11.

While the order stops short of formally announcing a curfew, the governor asks “for people’s cooperation” in refraining from leaving their place of residence or gathering outdoors between the hours of 23.00 to 04.00.

The order also requests cooperation from foreign tourists or foreigners living in the province to stay in their hotel, condo, condominium, accommodation, or place of residence during the same hours.

Exceptions to the request to stay home are people who need to work or require medical treatment.

The request is effective from July 11 until further notice, the governor said.

