Now is a great time to visit Pala-U waterfall in Hua Hin

After the recent rainfall, early June is a great time to visit Pala-U Waterfall in Kaeng Krachan National Park.

The rains have rejuvenated the waterfall, ensuring there’s sufficient water to cascade down the multi-tiered levels. The lush greenery surrounding the waterfall is really vibrant compared to just one month ago.

The combination of the cascading water and the lush forest provides a really nice setting which is perfect for both relaxation and adventure. The waterfall has a total 15 levels. However, only levels 1 to 5 are open to the public.

The climb from level 3 can be challenging in places and may not be suitable for some people. Suitable footwear such as trainers/sneakers with good grip are a must.

In addition to the stunning scenery, early June is also butterfly season. The area around Pala-U Waterfall is teeming with a diverse array of butterflies, making it a paradise for nature lovers and photographers alike.

“Let’s Go” series to spotlight places to visit in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

The increased humidity and flourishing vegetation after the rains create an ideal habitat for these colorful insects. Visitors can enjoy the sight of butterflies fluttering around the waterfall, adding a magical touch to the already picturesque landscape.

Distance from Hua Hin:

Pala-U waterfall is located in the Huai Sat Yai area of Hua Hin district and is approximately a 1 hr 15 min drive from downtown Hua Hin.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/HzVivUAKATRee4B7A

Pala-U waterfall entrance fees:

Like all national parks in Thailand, visitors are required to pay an entrance fee:

Foreign adults: 300 THB

Foreign kids: 150 THB

Thai adults: 60 THB

Thai children: 30 THB

30 baht fee for vehicles.

*Children 3-14 years old

Tips for visitors:

Wear sturdy, comfortable footwear suitable for hiking.

Bring insect repellent, as the forest area can have mosquitoes.

Be prepared for a bit of a workout if you plan to explore from level 3 to level 5.

Bring a drink of water, take a mat to sit and chill out on the rocks.

Respect the natural environment by not littering and following park regulations.

“Let’s Go” series to spotlight places to visit in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

comments