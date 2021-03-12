Number of tourists to grow 20-30% in Songkran Festival

March 12th, Prachuap Khiri Khan – The Federation of Tourism Industries Prachuap supports Songkran Festival to kindle the economy.

Hua Hin zoo has plans of Songkran Festival within the zoo, bringing elephants to play water with tourists, and will be organised in the Thai traditional way.

Initially, the policy of the ministry’s management has certainly eased to hold a traditional Songkran festival which is the Thai New Year.

Expecting each province may have different measures and formats in the event causing the impact of the situation of Covid-19.

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has to discuss with the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee to determine an appropriate approach to prevent mass gathering.

Only pouring water on the Buddha statue, watering the heads of the elderly in a small group to carry on the culture from traditional Thai traditions but there wouldn’t be a foam tunnel or splash in public like in the past.

Chairman of the Tourism Industry Council Prachuap province Dr Roongroch Seeluangsawat has agreed with the city to arrange the activities of the Songkran festival.

Hoping it will stimulate the economy, at least 20-30% of tourists are expected to travel in and book room in Hua Hin.

Considering to help hotels and service businesses which now have various campaign promotions to choose from.

