“Octopus Down!”

Three children suffered minor injuries when the carnival ride ‘Octopus’ they were on malfunctioned and collapsed lightly at the Hua Hin Red Cross Festival last Friday evening.

Seven other children were on the same ride when the incident happened but were able to get off unharmed. The three children were brought to Bangkok Hua Hin Hospital with slight bruises and were later discharged.

According to amusement park manager Somchai Chaidee, the carnival rides has a 3-layer safety system to avoid serious injuries in case of malfunction or accidents. “The rides are all tested daily by certified engineers before the park is open for public. In this case, the hydraulic system of the ‘Octopus’ ride has malfunctioned,” says Somchai.

Officials are now conducting further investigation including the required safety certificate duly signed by local government authorities has not been submitted.

All carnival rides at the festival are now ‘off limit’ to the public until further notice. This annual event organised by Hua Hin Red Cross is held at the open space of Bluport Resort Mall until 6 December.

Sources: Prachuap Post | Nation Thailand

