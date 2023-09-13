Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan discuss plans aimed at boosting tourism

Sustainability, improvements to Hua Hin Airport and developing region as a MICE destination proposed to boost tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan

On Tuesday (Sept 12), the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Tourism Development Committee convened to chart the course for a new era of tourism throughout the region.

Officials unveiled a slew of initiatives aimed at stimulating the economy, creating jobs, and positioning Prachuap Khiri Khan as a premier tourism and business events destination.

Deputy Provincial Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Adisak Noisuwan led the meeting, which was attended by representatives from both state and private sector organizations.

He spotlighted the government’s renewed focus on tapping tourism as a short-term economic accelerator. Central to this strategy is the enhancement of visa processing systems, with a notable proposal to waive visa fees for tourists from specific countries, including China.

Furthermore, the introduction of a Fast Track VISA for international MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) attendees is under consideration.

The meeting heard how the upgrading of key transportation infrastructure across all mediums – land, water, and notably, air is paramount.

A significant aspect of this plan includes developing Hua Hin airport to international standards, enabling it to cater to a broader range of domestic and international flights. Such a move aligns with the broader objective of connecting Thailand to global tourist circuits and leveraging its position as a gateway.

The meeting also revealed a proposal to earmark a special area dedicated to sustainable tourism. This zone would bring together parts of Hua Hin district, including the Hua Hin Municipality, Thap Tai Subdistrict Administrative Organization, and the Hin Lek Fai Subdistrict Administrative Organization, in tandem with sectors of the Pran Buri district.

The vision for this integrated tourism zone is two-fold: to efficiently manage and harness the region’s vast tourism resources, and to ensure sustainable job creation and income distribution throughout the province.

In addition, the province is mulling the transformation of key areas like Hua Hin and Pran Buri into a MICE CITY – a renowned venue for hosting a diverse array of exhibitions and events.

To this end, Prachuap Khiri Khan has established a dedicated working group and has undertaken a preliminary assessment, soon to be presented to the Office of Meeting and Exhibition Promotion.

