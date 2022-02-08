Officials aim to solve water supply and quality issues in Phetchaburi

Officials are working to find solutions to a number of issues with water in Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Phetchaburi.

The issues relate to the supply and quality of water on the boundary of the Mae Klong River basin where it joins with Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Now, officials from the Office of the National Water Resources have stepped in to try and solve the issues after concerns were raised by locals.

A particular cause for concern were the water shortages which are experienced in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan almost annually between January and May. Due to the hot weather, the amount of water in medium and large reservoirs declines, while usage increases.

The lack of water during the hot season comes despite Phetchaburi regularly experiencing floods during the wet season, particularly along low lying regions.

Much of the floodwater eventually flows out to sea, and the issue of a lack of water in the hot season and flooding in the wet season persists.

On Friday (Feb 4), the Office of the National Water Resources said it will launch a project to investigate issues with regards to water in the region.

As well as the water supply, the project will also look at issues related to water quality.

Recent years have seen several high profile issues regarding water quality in the water from the Mae Klong River basin.

In 2016, 40 manta rays were killed after swimming in contaminated water from the river.

Meanwhile, shellfish farmers in Ban Lat in Phetchaburi have previously complained about wastewater from pig farms in Ratchaburi flowing into tributaries which eventually cause damage to the cockles and other mollusks they are trying to farm.

The project study and evaluate the water quality in the affected areas will take place until May 2022.

comments