Officials announce measures to improve traffic flow at Tha Yang Intersection during Songkran

In an effort to manage the expected surge in traffic during the Songkran Festival, local officials have announced a detour and traffic flow improvement plan at the Tha Yang intersection in Phetchaburi.

The move aims to alleviate congestion and ensure smoother travel for those heading to and from Hua Hin and Bangkok amidst ongoing road construction.

The traffic management plan will be implemented in two phases, catering to the heavy travel expected during the festival period.

From April 11 to April 13, 2024, vehicles traveling southward will be directed to use two lanes on the overpass at the Tha Yang intersection. Additionally, a special lane will be opened within the construction area (on the left side) specifically for small vehicles. This lane will divert traffic onto the canal-side road, located behind Lotus Tha Yang. For traffic heading towards Bangkok, the plan allocates one lane on the overpass and one lane on the parallel road beside the overpass (the furthest left lane).

The second phase, from April 14 to April 17, adjusts to accommodate the shift in travel patterns. Southward traffic will see a reduction to one lane on the overpass, maintaining the special lane for small vehicles on the same detour route. Conversely, vehicles heading towards Bangkok will be allowed two lanes on the overpass and one lane on the parallel road, with adjustments made to barriers to facilitate a more efficient flow of traffic.

Officials are urging drivers to adhere to the detour signs and instructions provided by traffic management personnel. The goal of these measures is to minimize disruptions and ensure that the festive season can be enjoyed without the burden of significant traffic delays.

