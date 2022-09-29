Officials eye collaboration to promote tourism in Phetchaburi and Hua Hin

Tourism officials are eyeing collaboration as a means to help promote creative and sustainable tourism in Phetchaburi and Hua Hin.

On Wednesday (Sept 28) Ms. Eblarp Sripirom, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Phetchaburi Office held a meeting with the governor of Phetchaburi Province, Petchaburi Sports Tourism, Phetchaburi Municipality, Cha-am Municipality, Thai Hotel Association : Western Chapter, Prachuap-Phetchaburi Golf Association, Phetchaburi Provincial Tourism Business Association and the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association to discuss ways on how they can work together to promote creative and sustainable tourism.

According to Ms. Eblarp, the purpose of this meeting was to promote Phetchaburi province as a sustainable tourist destination.

The area has a number of attractions for both Thai and foreign tourists, including Kaeng Krachan National Park, which is a world heritage site, and Cha Am’s famous beach, Ms. Eblarp said.

In 2021, Phetchaburi was formally recognised as a UNESCO creative city for gastronomy with an abundance of seasonal local dishes, as well as having art, culture, old town history, beautiful architecture, and a community lifestyle, Ms. Eblarp said.

There are also facilities in Phetchaburi – Hua Hin that are ready to assist tourists.

“At this time, it is a good thing that many agencies are working together to set a travel calendar for various tourism activities,” Ms. Eblarp said

“Let us work together to integrate and drive tourism, as well as to develop personnel, customer service, and tourist attraction standards. The TAT is a sales intermediary that recommends travel routes for tourists traveling in the Phetchaburi-Hua Hin area to be a twin-tour city, seaside tourism “Thailand Riviera.”

“We will place a particular emphasis on entrepreneurs in both cities in order to penetrate the tourist market while also inviting agency tours to explore the tourist area and make sales for both online and offline.

“This will benefit the community, entrepreneurs, hotels, accomodation, restaurants, coffee shops, souvenir shops, and the attractions of Phetchaburi – Hua Hin all at the same time.

“Tourism in both cities has recovered to about 90% now that the Covid-19 situation has eased and they are ready to welcome tourists,” Ms Eblarp said.

