Officials give explanation for huge spike in COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin

Officials explained on Wednesday that a large spike in COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin were linked to an existing cluster.

Earlier it was reported that 218 new cases were found in Hua Hin.

Prachuap Khiri Khan deputy governor Chamaiporn Ampaijit said most of the cases found in Hua Hin were discovered at the Dole Thailand Co., Ltd., fruit processing factory in Nong Plub Subdistrict, following a round of mass testing over the previous 24 hours.

Operations had previously been suspended at the factory between July 1-7 in order for all workers to be tested.

Following the tests, the 218 new infections were then formally confirmed on Wednesday (July 7).

All those infected have been admitted to hospitals and field hospitals, and high-risk workers are also being quarantined at ADDERA Hua Hin Hotel.

Meanwhile, health officials also gave an update on the vaccination rollout in Hua Hin and throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan.

So far, more than 74,000 people have been vaccinated so far, while 11,300 additional doses of AstraZeneca are due to be administered to the elderly and those with chronic diseases on July 7 and 8.

The week, Prachuap province will also receive another 9,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, which will be given to people who work in occupations that are deemed to be ‘high risk’ from either contracting or spreading the disease.

Those to be vaccinated include some medical personnel, front line officers, voluntary officials and teachers, as well as some other at risk groups. These vaccinations will take place from July 12.

Throughout July, the province will receive vaccinations continuously every week, officials said.

Currently, there are more than 81,000 people registered for vaccinations through the Prachuap online system.

comments