Officials inspect Singkhorn border checkpoint ahead of possible reopening

Officials have inspected the Singkhorn border checkpoint ahead of its possible full reopening next month.

Last week, the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, along with government agencies and private sector representatives, visited the Singkhorn temporary checkpoint and inspected the border checkpoint building.

Currently the border can only be used as a temporary loading and unloading point for the transportation of goods between the Prachuap Khiri Khan and Myeik Province in Myanmar.

However, from October 1, officials in Prachuap are aiming for the Singkhorn to fully reopen with government agency staff set to resume operations from the main building at the checkpoint.

The border checkpoint is of course vital to trade and the economic development of the province.

According to Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, the border accounted for some 1,4 billion baht trade in 2020, divided into 1.2 billion baht imports and 200 million baht exports.

However, while some trade has occurred in recent months, it is way short of previous levels.

In August – September, the customs office in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province stated that the import volume was 144 million baht, while the export volume was only 9.5 million baht, which is considered to be very low.

While the Singkhorn border checkpoint may be open for more trade from Oct 1, it remains to be seen if it will be able to facilitate the movement of Thai and Myanmar nationals between the two countries.

Currently, people are only able to enter Myanmar by air, according to a notice issued by the Embassy of Myanmar on Sept 22.

