Officials intensify Zika virus awareness after 14 confirmed cases in Hua Hin

In response to 14 confirmed cases of the Zika virus in Hua Hin, local authorities have initiated an extensive public awareness and sanitation campaign.

The “Big Cleaning Day” event, aimed at combating insect-borne diseases, took place at Pho Khing Phet Public Park on December 21.

Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisin, the district chief, led the campaign, focusing on Zika virus, dengue fever, and chikungunya.

The initiative saw the participation of Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, Ms. Usa Puangwalaisin, President of the Hua Hin Red Cross, and Mr. Jenawit Pholitsak, Hua Hin Public Health Officer.

They were joined by community volunteers, educators, and students. The campaign, beginning at Pho Khing Phet Public Park, extended throughout various streets in the municipal area. Teams conducted thorough inspections and eradicated potential mosquito breeding sites.

Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisin reported that the 14 Zika virus cases span three sub-districts in Hua Hin. The district public health office, along with various networks, have coordinated efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The campaign has successfully raised public awareness. Key strategies include the distribution of guppy fish to target mosquito larvae and the use of Abate sand.

These measures align with those employed in dengue fever prevention, emphasizing the importance of household and environmental cleanliness, waste management, and areas shielded from sunlight.

The campaign will also help to spread awareness in schools and communities.

Mr. Jenawit Pholitsak highlighted the importance of this campaign in preventing further spread of the Zika virus. “The key to our strategy is to eliminate breeding grounds for Aedes mosquito larvae,” he stated.

He also encouraged residents to be vigilant in their homes and surroundings to dismantle mosquito breeding sites.

