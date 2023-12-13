Officials meet about road safety in Prachuap during New Year Holidays

Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan have taken a meeting in an effort to curb the surge in road accidents traditionally seen during the New Year holidays.

The inaugural meeting of the National Road Safety Policy Committee for 2023 was held at 9:30 a.m. in the Singkhon meeting room, Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial hall. Attended online by members committee nationwide, it was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul.

The focus was on the implementation of the Road Safety Master Plan 2023-2027, a critical initiative of the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Mr. Kittiphong Sukhaphakornkul, the Deputy Governor, delegated responsibilities to Ms. Jeeraprapa Sarapraprachuwat, Head of the Provincial Office, and Mr. Decha Rueangon, Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Officer, to lead the committee. Their task: to analyze the current state of road safety in Thailand and set tangible targets for improvement.

Central to the discussions was the Ministry of Public Health’s integrated plan to prevent and reduce road accidents during the New Year festival and holiday period in 2024.

The plan encompasses a range of measures, from stricter law enforcement, speed management, and a point deduction system for traffic violations, to ensuring vehicle safety standards and exploring alternatives to motorcycle use.

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul urged provincial governors to rigorously enforce these measures. The directive includes a comprehensive approach to ensuring public safety, involving checks on entertainment venues for compliance with operational hours, vigilance against drunk driving and drug use, weapons possession, and verifying the age of patrons.

