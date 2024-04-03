Officials meet to discuss alleged encroachment on Hua Hin beach

Officials at Hua Hin Municipality have met to discuss cases of alleged encroachment on Hua Hin beach.

A meeting held on April 1, focussed on the unauthorized structures stretching from the Saphan Pla to the Chao Mae Tubtim Shrine area.

Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, along with Mr. Ongkharak Thongniramon, Deputy Provincial Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, led the session held at the Naris Damri room within the Municipality Office.

The meeting was a direct response to directives from Prachuap Khiri Khan Province to form a committee tasked with investigating and resolving the encroachment issue, signaling a concerted effort to uphold public interest and government policies regarding the use of state land.

The directive says the area under scrutiny, known for its coastal beauty and cultural significance, has been marred by the illegal construction of 40 buildings, 14 of which have already been demolished.

Major Ekalit Noonin, the Deputy Municipal Clerk, and Mr. Jeerawat Phramanee, the Municipal Clerk, alongside representatives from relevant agencies, participated in the meeting.

The meeting agreed on the aims of the committee, which are to reclaim and protect public property for the nation, ensuring that the beachfront from the Saphan Pla – Chao Mae Tubtim Shrine remains accessible and unspoiled for future generations.

As the municipality presses forward with its efforts to address encroachments on Hua Hin’s beaches, the situation remains nuanced. With 26 buildings still standing, the issue – having been ongoing for years — presents a complex challenge.

Hua Hin Today understands that the legal standing of these structures is contentious, with some building owners and occupants likely to contest any actions taken against them, bolstered by previous written assurances of their buildings’ legality.

