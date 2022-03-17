One million vaccine doses now administered in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Provincial health officials have announced a significant milestone in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to people in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

On Thursday (Mar 17), officials announced that over 1 million vaccine doses have now been administered throughout the province.

The 646 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday (May 16) saw the number of vaccines administered in the province reach a total of 1,000,458 doses.

Of those, 438,842 people have received a first dose (75.9% of provincial population), while 402,022 (69.5% of provincial population) have received two vaccine doses.

A total of 147,378 (25.5% of provincial population) have received a third dose, while 12,216 (2.1% of provincial population) have received a fourth dose of the vaccine.

On Thursday, officials announced a total of 206 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, 65 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 33 cases were found in Pranburi, 25 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 0 cases in Kuiburi, 10 cases in Thap Sakae, 21 cases in Bang Saphan, 0 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 49 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 31,706 cumulative total cases in the province, 30,890 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 28 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 685 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

