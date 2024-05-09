One of the largest EV charging stations in Thailand opens in Hua Hin

A new EV charging station, which is being touted as the largest of its kind in southern Thailand, has opened on Phetkasem Road in central Hua Hin.

The Bangchak Corporation has unveiled “The Chlorophyll @ Hua Hin,” which the company says is its first lifestyle mall, and which is now open as part of a “Phase 1” soft opening.

Located adjacent to the Bangchak Hua Hin Phetkasem service station at kilometer 216 on Phetkasem Road, the mall is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new station boasts what the company says is the largest EV Pavilion in southern Thailand, featuring eight electric vehicle fast-charging stations, catering to the growing demand for EV infrastructure in the region.

In addition to the charging stations, The Chlorophyll @ Hua Hin brings a range of dining and shopping options.

Restaurants including Ciao Pizza Hua Hin, Jin Dimsum, and Ai CHA, an ice cream and tea shop, provide a range of culinary experiences. There’s also a wellness clinic and gallery from Hua Hin Artists Village. Shoppers can also enjoy Inthanin coffee and explore the other retail outlets, with plans to expand the selection of shops soon.

The company says the mall embraces a “Connecting with Nature” concept, designed to reflect the unique character of Hua Hin’s environment. Its architecture incorporates tropical and vacation home styles, blending urban green spaces with elements reminiscent of old Hua Hin.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/9zdfGJovuGKpsViS7

