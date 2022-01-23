One worked killed, another injured after platform collapses during construction of dual track station at Sam Roi Yot

One person was killed and another injured when part of the platform collapsed during the construction of the new station for the dual track train line at Sam Roi Yot on Saturday (Jan 22).

Police said the incident occurred after the hydraulic system which was being used to support the section of the platform failed.

It took rescue workers more than 30 minutes to free the two workers.

One of the workers, a Thai national, was found to be seriously injured and despite receiving treatment at the scene, died a short time after being rushed to Sam Roi Yot hospital.

The second worker, a Myanmar national, received treatment in hospital for minor injuries.

The initial investigation into the incident revealed the two workers had been setting the concrete panels which make up the platform into position when the hydraulic system used to support the weight of the panels stopped working.

When the two men went to investigate, part of the platform collapsed on top of them.

The company responsible for the construction of the platform said it will do all it can to support the family of the deceased worker.

comments