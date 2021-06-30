Over 68,800 vaccine doses administered in Prachuap Khiri Khan, more due July 5

More than 68,800 vaccine doses have been administered to people Prachuap Khiri Khan province, health officials have confirmed.

Of those, just over 45,600 have received their first dose of either Sinovac (28,242) or AstraZeneca (17,444), while 23,125 have received both doses of the Sinovac vaccine, as of June 29.

On Monday, July 5, the province will receive a further 2,400 doses of the AstraZeneca which will be given to people who are next in line to receive the vaccine.

People can check on the Facebook page of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Office or Hua Hin Hospital if they will be included in the vaccine rollout on July 5.

As for the overall COVID-19 situation in the province, health officials said the situation remained under control, despite a recent rise in new cases.

Most of the new cases are linked to existing clusters found in factories, officials said, adding that the total number of cases found in factories in the province now stands at 707.

Officials added that while cases are still being detected periodically in quarantine facilities within the factories, the outbreak located at the Surachai Poultry Foods in Hua Hin is starting to improve with the number of new infections having decreased considerably.

Meanwhile, officials have also announced that the vaccine rollout to teachers in Hua Hin and throughout the province has been accelerated, with many teachers receiving their first dose of the vaccine on Monday and Tuesday (June 28 & 29).

