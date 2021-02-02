Paired drug traffickers arrested in Hua Hin

A Thai couple was arrested onboard a train bound for Sungai Kolok on Monday evening between the Hua Hin – Nong Kae train station. They were allegedly charged for drug trafficking.

Yesterday, as the Hua Hin railway police were conducting their routine check onboard train no. 171, they came across two passengers who were acting suspiciously. The officers asked for their train tickets and inspected their luggage placed overhead but were alarmed to find 20,000 amphetamine tablets and 2kg of ‘ice’ (crystal amphetamine) all wrapped in coloured sachets.

The two suspects, 37-year-old Sumeth Yindeeampai and his 30-year-old wife Chotika Thaipan confessed that they were hired by a Bangkok friend for 20,000 baht to deliver the drugs to Chumphon and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces where the items will be picked up by a supplier.

Hua Hin Railway Police chief inspector Lieutenant Col Tonketsuwan ordered the daily routine check onboard all trains passing through Hua Hin Railway Station that led to the arrest of the couple.

After screening the couple’s body temperature, making sure they don’t have any symptoms of Covid-19, they were later taken to Hua Hin Police Station for further legal actions.

