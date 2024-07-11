Pak Nam Pran to hold Squid and Seafood Festival Aug 9-11

The 2024 One-Sun Squid and Seafood Festival is set to take place from August 9 to 11 at Laem Kade, on the beach front in Pak Nam Pran.

This annual event returns after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press conference held on July 10 at 4:30 PM featured Mr. Sarawut Limaroonrak, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administrative Organization, along with Mr. Preeda Sukjai, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Acting Lieutenant Apinya Saknan, Pranburi District Chief, Mrs. Wasana Srikanjana, President of the Hua Hin/Cha-Am Tourism Business Association and other key local officials and business leaders.

Mr. Namlap Imtua, President of the Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict Administrative Organization, highlighted the festival’s importance in promoting tourism and stimulating the local economy. He noted the collaboration between the Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict Administrative Organization and the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administrative Organization, supported by various government and private sector entities, local hotels, and resorts.

The festival’s signature attraction is the “one-sun squid,” renowned for its unique taste. Squid from Pak Nam Pran is celebrated for being naturally sweet and tender, a result of the freshwater from the Pranburi River flowing into the sea and enriching the marine environment with plankton. This delicacy has become a symbol of Pranburi’s identity and an economic asset.

Visitors to the festival can enjoy a variety of seafood from over 50 vendors offering local dishes, traditional snacks, and food from food trucks.

The event will feature a one-sun squid cooking contest, a seafood eating competition, activity booths, games, and performances by students from Pak Nam Pran Witthaya School, known for their success in the Chingcha Sawan competition.

Evening entertainment includes performances by well-known singers, set against the scenic backdrop of the sea and illuminated squid fishing boats. The festival offers a family-friendly atmosphere with no admission fee, inviting the public to enjoy food and music by the sea.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/B7R7rxFfdvxc5XMQ8

