Pak Nam Pran to host Allianz Ayudhya World Run Thailand Series 2023 in November – register now

The highly anticipated Allianz Ayudhya World Run Thailand Series 2023 will be held near Hua Hin in November and registration is now open.

The event takes place over two days with a mini concert and bib collection taking place on November 25 ahead of the actual race on November 26.

The run will see participants compete over distances of 10km or 21.1km.

To kick off the festivities, a mini concert by artists “Wan Thanakrit” and “Oat Pramote” will be held on November 25 at Pranburi Beach. This musical prelude, which takes place from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM, aims to energize participants and create an atmosphere of excitement leading up to the main event.

The race kit and bib collection takes place at Laan Maharat in Pak Nam Pran. Runners can collect their race shirts and bibs from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM for both the 21.1 km and 10 km distances.

On the main race day, November 26, runners will gather at Laan Maharat, Pak Nam Pran, to tackle the 21.1 km and 10 km courses.

Participants will have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty of Pranburi’s coastal scenery and experience the local community’s charm firsthand.

The coordinates for the venue can be found at this link: https://goo.gl/maps/hm6SnNXjB7ziWjVJA.

For those interested in participating, registration fees are as follows:

The 21.1 km distance is priced at 900 baht for regular registration, while the limited Early Bird slots are available for 800 baht.

Similarly, the 10 km distance can be registered for 700 baht in the regular category, or for the discounted Early Bird rate of 600 baht.

However, early registration is advised, as the Early Bird tickets are limited to 500 slots for each distance.

A range of awards and recognitions awaits the top performers in both the 21.1 km and 10 km races.

Trophies will be awarded to the 1st to 3rd place finishers in the Overall (male/female) category, based on Gun Time.

Additionally, the Age Group (male/female) category will also receive trophies for the 1st to 3rd place finishers, determined by Chip Time.

Furthermore, the top 100 runners in both the male and female categories will be determined based on Chip Time.

Age Group Categories have been created to ensure fair competition.

In the 21.1 km race, participants will be grouped into the following categories: Male/Female – 16-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, and 60+ years. Similarly, the 10 km race will feature Male/Female categories for ages 14-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, and 60+ years.

Participants can look forward to an assortment of race benefits and memorabilia.

Upon registration, participants will receive a race number (BIB), a commemorative shirt corresponding to their chosen distance, and an award medal upon crossing the finish line.

Finishers of the 21.1 km race within the specified time limit will also receive a special Finisher’s T-shirt. Other perks include accident insurance coverage, post-race refreshments, and an E-Certificate to commemorate their achievement.

Organizers say that all participants must be physically fit and ready for the race. Running with someone else’s race number (BIB) is strictly prohibited, and transferring or selling race entry rights is also not allowed under any circumstances.

For more information and registration visit: Visit https://runlah.com/events/allianzworldrun2023

