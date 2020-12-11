Pandemic cancels 60 local projects

Hua Hin Municipality’s Monitoring and Evaluation Committee called a meeting chaired by Pol Maj Chaichana Chaiparitti, representative and chairman of the board of the Urban Community, during which evaluation results of development projects for the 2020 fiscal year were reported.

The meeting was also attended by council members, urban representatives and officials from local agencies. Of the 196 projects planned for 2018-2022, 110 projects, or 56 percent of the total number, have been completed, another 26 (13 percent) are in progress, and 60 projects (31 percent) have been cancelled due to fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. Monitoring and evaluation guidelines for various projects are in accordance with the local development plans for Fiscal 2021.

