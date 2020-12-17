PAO election campaign

On 16 Dec, Hua Hin Permanent Secretary Mr Jirawat Pramanee together with district officials organised a public campaign by distributing pamphlets at the Chat Chai Night Market, inviting people to exercise their rights to vote for the upcoming Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) election.

As a part of the electoral campaign, scenes of convoy truck on the road promoting the candidates through loud speakers is common as the electoral date is fast approaching.

The PAO election will be held on Sunday, 20th December from 08:00 – 17:00 hrs at designated polling stations.

Voters must have the following qualifications:

Thai nationality; if naturalized by law, they must have acquired being a Thai national for at least 5 years. 18 years old on Election Day. Name of voter must be registered in the house registration not less than one year (updated) on Election Day.

The qualifications specified by the law on establishing a local government organisation.

Necessary documents needed for voting:

Thai National Identification Card (Expired cards are also acceptable) Any identification or other evidence issued by a government agency with attached photo and ID

number, e.g. government official identification card, driving license, passport, etc

If a voter is unable to exercise the right to vote due to a reasonable cause, they must notify the district registrar the reason for failing to exercise the right whose name is in the house registration.

Voters must, in writing, specify the reason for unable to vote and provide a copy of their Thai ID card and the address as shown in the house registration within 7 days before and after the election date.

The municipality urged voters to exercise their rights and in failing so, they might lose many restrictions on political rights.

