Parents in Hua Hin: Car seats for kids are now mandatory in Thailand

Parents in Hua Hin, listen up.

It is now mandatory for children under 6 years old to be secured in a car seat or booster seat when traveling in a car.

If a child is found not be using a car seat, the driver of the car faces a fine of up to 2,000 baht.

Announced by the National Police Office, Hua Hin Police recently shared a post on its official Facebook page reiterating new legislation, which came into effect on August 17.

There are two primary seat designs stipulated by the law:

A safety seat that faces the rear of the vehicle.

A safety seat that faces the front of the vehicle.

In addition, a special booster seat without a backrest is acknowledged as an alternative seating option for children.

However, the legislation does outline exceptions for vehicles that do not have a safety seat. In such instances:

Drivers are required to maintain a slow speed, prioritize safety, and always keep to the left lane.

Children must occupy the rear passenger seats. For vehicles like pickups or semi-pickups, children may sit in the front passenger seat but are strictly forbidden from occupying the truck bed.

An adult must accompany the child during travel, or the child must use the front diagonal seatbelt.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Police confirmed in August that starting from November 6, passengers in taxis or other public transport vehicles will also be required to wear seat belts.

This directive was officially announced in the Royal Gazette on August 8 and endorsed by national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, as per Section 123/3 of the Land Transportation Act.

The news comes after the Secretary General of the Thai Public Health Ministry, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, revealed that a staggering 91% of these severe injuries were the result of individuals not wearing seat belts during the Songkran festival in April.

