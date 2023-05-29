Passenger bus stop pavilion opens outside Hua Hin Airport, enhancing travel convenience

A new passenger bus stop pavilion has been officially opened outside Hua Hin Airport, aiming to provide added convenience and improved travel options between the airport and Hua Hin town centre.

The opening ceremony took place at 9:00 a.m. on May 29, 2023, with several prominent figures in attendance.

Mr. Phon Krit Phuangvalaisin, the Hua Hin Sheriff, Mr. Nopporn Wuthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Kanit Choksuchat, representative of Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd., Ms. Wassana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism Business Association, and the Director of Hua Hin Road Traffic were among the notable attendees at the ceremony. The Hua Hin Lions Club also actively participated in the event.

The construction of the bus stop pavilion was initiated by the Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism Business Association, which recognized the need for improved transportation services for tourists arriving at Hua Hin Airport.

To fund the project, the association approached Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd. and requested a budget of approximately 300,000 THB.

Mr. Santi Bhirombhakdi, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd., responded positively to the appeal, demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting the local community and tourism industry.

The design of the bus stop pavilion draws inspiration from traditional Thai houses that were prevalent in Hua Hin in previous decades. This architectural choice aims to pay homage to the rich cultural heritage of the region while providing a functional and aesthetically pleasing structure for passengers to utilize.

Ms. Wassana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism Business Association, emphasized the importance of the bus stop pavilion for enhancing the travel experience of passengers.

Recognizing that every flight arriving in Hua Hin required passengers to disembark and wait for the bus outside the airport premises, she reached out to Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd. for financial support. The successful collaboration between the association and the company has allowed for the realization of this vital infrastructure, benefitting both the tourism industry and the local residents of Hua Hin.

“I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude for your contribution to the Hua Hin community,” Ms Wassana said.

“Furthermore, I would also like to thank the Hua Hin Lions Club for contributing an additional 50,000 baht to the club’s budget for future maintenance.”

