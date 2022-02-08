Pedestrian crossings at all municipal schools in Hua Hin to get makeover

Pedestrian crossings located outside of all municipal schools in Hua Hin will get a makeover in the coming weeks in an effort to boost road safety.

On Tuesday (Feb 8) officials oversaw the first of the pedestrian crossings to be upgraded.

The crossing, located outside Khao Phithak School in central Hua Hin, has been painted red and white in order to make it more visible for drivers and pedestrians.

Officials including Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul were on hand to inspect the new upgraded crossing.

Mr. Nopporn said the new red and white crossing will make it safer for when students are using the crossing on their way to and from school.

Mr Nopporn confirmed that crossings located at all municipal schools will be painted white and red as part of the upgrade.

Plans are also being drawn up between the municipality and the highway division for a dedicated area on Phetkasem Road that would allow people to cross the road safely.

The upgrades being made to pedestrian crossings in Hua Hin follow similar upgrades made at other pedestrian crossings throughout Thailand and come following the death of a pedestrian using a crossing in Bangkok.

In January, Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul was killed by an off duty policeman who was riding a Ducati motorbike at speed.

