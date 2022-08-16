People reminded not to smoke at Hua Hin markets

People in Hua Hin are being reminded that the town’s markets are smoke free zones.

On Monday (Aug 15), officials from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Department of Public Health and Hua Hin Municipality distributed signs around the entrances to the fresh market and Hua Hin night market reminding people of the smoking ban.

The signs read “the market is a smoking-free zone” and “no smoking”.

Officials said the move came after it was discovered people had been smoking in both the market and night market, which had an impact on traders and people visiting, as well as to the overall atmosphere at the markets.

In Thailand, smoking is prohibited at various outdoor venues, such as exercise or sports training facilities, sporting venues or competitions of any kind, public parks, zoos, amusement parks, children’s playgrounds, and markets

Since 2005, Thailand has banned smoking in almost all indoor public places, indoor workplaces, and public transport.

In 2017, smoking was banned at all Thai beaches in a move aimed at boosting the country’s sustainability efforts.

