People travelling to Hua Hin from Bangkok and nine other provinces required to self quarantine

Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial health officials have clarified the quarantine requirements for people wishing to travel to the province.

Anyone travelling to the province, including Hua Hin, from Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla are required to report their arrival in the province to the authorities.

Reporting is to be done by scanning the QR code shown below.

Arrivals from the aforementioned provinces are required self quarantine at home or in their place of accommodation for a period of 14 days or for the duration of their stay if less than 14 days.

If the arrival shows symptoms of COVID-19 they are required to take a COVID-19 test at their nearest government hospital.

They must continue to self quarantine while awaiting the results of the test.

However, health officials have confirmed the rules regarding reporting and self quarantine do not apply two people who have received either of the following vaccinations:

x2 doses of Sinovac

x1 dose of AstraZeneca within the last 4 weeks

The rules also do not apply for anyone who has already had COVID-19 within the last 90 days and can show a certificate of treatment.

The rules are effective from June 28 2021.

