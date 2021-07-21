People travelling to Hua Hin from Bangkok, Pattaya and 11 other provinces need to self quarantine

Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial health officials have updated the quarantine requirements people travelling to Hua Hin from Bangkok and other ‘dark red’ provinces.

Anyone travelling to the province, including to Hua Hin, from Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Songkhla are required to report their arrival in the province to the authorities.

Reporting in the COVID-19 Screening System is to be done by scanning the QR code shown below.

The screening form via the QR code s available in Thai with English translation and asks people to provide information on whether they have visited any high risk locations in the past 14 days, where they are travelling from and where they will be staying when they visit Hua Hin. (An alternative form is available via the link here in Thai language only).

People are also required to state whether they have experienced any COVID-19 related symptoms.

People are then required to submit contact details so the local authorities can contact them after they arrive in the province.

Arrivals from the aforementioned provinces are required to self quarantine at home or in their place of accommodation for a period of 14 days or for the duration of their stay if less than 14 days.

The self quarantine rule applies to people visiting the province for tourism, for work or to residents who are returning to the province from one of the 13 locations identified above.

If the arrival shows symptoms of COVID-19 they are required to take a COVID-19 test at their nearest government hospital.

They must continue to self quarantine while awaiting the results of the test.

However, health officials have confirmed the rules regarding reporting and self quarantine do not apply to people who have received either of the following vaccinations:

– x2 doses of Sinovac within the last 4 weeks

– x2 doses of Sinopharm within the last 4 weeks

– x1 dose of AstraZeneca within the last 4 weeks

– x1 dose of Sinovac & x1 dose of AstraZeneca within the last 4 weeks

The rules also do not apply for anyone who has already had COVID-19 within the last 90 days and can show a certificate of treatment.

The rules are effective from July 20 2021.

