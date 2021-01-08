People who are travelling or have travelled into Prachuap Khiri Khan recently…

People (local and migrant workers) travelling from Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Krabi and other regions vulnerable to Covid-19 and/or has a travel history of visiting the following places in Samut Sakhon:

1) Shrimp Central Market

2) Talay Thai Market

3) Mahachai Market

4) Soi Setthakit community, or

5) Showing signs of fever, flu and the lost sense of taste or smell…

“You are required to fill in a digital-travel-history form via the link shown below, and can as well be tested for Covid-19 in every hospital of the Ministry of Public Health in Prachuap province from now until 15 January.”

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetfyQ-A4Y4l6jIqedkqY_Jxu_GSjmLrm64wGkovr4KFJbv1A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0FK27wCk-kBMTif8nNjPlIuZ_42C9yPw_gjGhXdiekqrZ0vAZ_OO7bZ0I

