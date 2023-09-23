Phetchaburi and Cha-am aims to boost tourism to international standards

On 22nd September, Phetchaburi Province took a significant step towards advancing its tourism industry to meet international standards.

A meeting was held at the Phetchaburi Provincial Hall, Mueang district, chaired by Ms. Wanpen Mangsri, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi.

The central focus of the discussion was to address the needs concerning products and services in the tourism sector of Phetchaburi and Cha-am.

The committee presented a report detailing plans for elevating entertainment and activities in the region to international standards. The report emphasized the committee’s ongoing efforts to ensure the readiness of the local tourism business sector.

Furthermore, participants deliberated on strategies to efficiently promote Phetchaburi and Cha-am tourism on a global platform.

The goal is to optimize benefits for the region, foster understanding among entrepreneurs and stakeholders, and guarantee the safety of both Thai and international tourists.

These efforts aim to bolster tourists’ confidence, assuring them of both their personal safety and security while visiting.

Aside from its beach, the PhetchaburiCha-am region is seen as an emerging hotspot for both local and international travelers.

comments