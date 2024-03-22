Phetchaburi embraces community-based and low carbon tourism Initiatives

In Phetchaburi, a notable transformation is underway, led by the Phetchaburi Wellness Tourism Club.

This organization is helping to steer the province’s tourism industry towards a sustainable future, while offering visitors from Hua Hin and beyond a chance to immerse in genuinely authentic experiences.

The aim of the Phetchaburi Wellness Tourism Club goes beyond just showcasing the region’s unique attractions and traditions.

It endeavors to create a tourism model that is sustainable, ethical, and enriching for both domestic and international tourists alike.

By integrating community-based and low carbon tourism practices, the Club seeks to ensure that Phetchaburi’s cultural heritage and natural environments are preserved for future generations.

Community based tourism and low carbon tourism are interconnected concepts that promote sustainability and responsible travel practices within the tourism industry.

Community based tourism focuses on empowering local communities to manage and benefit directly from tourism activities, ensuring cultural sensitivity, and fostering economic opportunities that are respectful of traditions and the environment. It allows travelers to immerse themselves in authentic experiences while supporting local livelihoods and preserving cultural heritage.

Low carbon tourism, on the other hand, emphasizes reducing the carbon footprint associated with travel, advocating for eco-friendly practices such as minimal energy consumption, using renewable energy sources, and promoting activities that have a minimal impact on the environment, such as cycling tours or eco-lodging.

When combined, these approaches offer a holistic model of sustainable tourism that not only enhances the well-being of local communities but also addresses the urgent need for environmental conservation and the reduction of global tourism’s carbon emissions. This encourages a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive tourism industry that aligns with efforts to combat climate change while meaningful connections are established between travelers and host communities

By developing community based tourism initiatives, Phetchaburi is positioning itself not only as a destination for travelers seeking authentic experiences but also as a leader in responsible tourism practices that can inspire others.

Community-based tourism in Phetchaburi is defined by its local-led experiences. Locals who are knowledgeable about their region’s culture, food, and way of life, guide visitors to the best spots and activities, offering insights that can’t be found in any guidebook.

A recent tour organized by the Club highlighted several initiatives that embody this philosophy.

The journey began at Ban Suan Lamud Homestay, where visitors are welcomed into a traditional Thai house made of teak wood, offering a glimpse into the province’s architectural heritage and way of life.

The tour then proceeded to Ban Nong Phlap – Rai Sathon Tree Bank, where participants engaged in a range of activities including forest bathing within the serene Kaset Phetwara Forest Garden.

For the uninitiated (like us!), forest bathing is a wellness practice that involves immersing oneself in the atmosphere of a forest to promote physical and mental health benefits.

It’s a concept that we were not familiar with until this trip but once which ended with us hugging trees, which was more enjoyable than you might think.

Forest bathing is based on the principle that spending time in nature, particularly among trees, can reduce stress, improve mood, boost the immune system, and increase energy levels.

The practice encourages mindful observation and the absorption of the forest through all five senses, allowing individuals to connect with the natural environment and experience a sense of peace and rejuvenation.

The visit also showcased the local craftsmanship through palm fiber woven items and offered a taste of traditional cuisine, including the unique Taling Pling curry, prepared by community chef Thirapong Paul Rueangthong, who emphasizes the use of chemical-free local produce.

Another stop, Ban Suan Sukkaphap Wang Bua, introduced visitors to the art of making Thai herbal compresses. This experience not only provided a hands-on learning opportunity about Thai herbal wisdom but also allowed participants to create their own souvenirs, blending wellness with cultural immersion.

The tour culminated at the “Jack to Nature” Homestay and Retreat in the Nong Khanan community. Activities included crafting Bai Sri welcoming garlands, indulging in foot soaks with Phetchaburi sea salt, a form of massage by walking on coconut shells, and enjoying afternoon tea with Thai desserts. A tree planting activity underscored the commitment to carbon offsetting, further cementing the tour’s low-carbon ethos.

This initiative by the Phetchaburi Wellness Tourism Club is a good example of a model of tourism that prioritizes the well-being of the environment and local communities while offering tourists meaningful and enriching experiences. For residents of Hua Hin and visitors alike, Phetchaburi presents a nearby destination which is full of interesting things to see, do and experience.

For more information on the Phetchaburi Wellness Tourism Club or to go on the community based tour highlighted in this article visit: https://www.wellnesstourismclub.com/

