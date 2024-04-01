Phetchaburi governor calls for discipline to enhance road safety during Songkran

In a bid to curb road accidents during the Songkran festival, Phetchaburi’s Governor, Mr. Nattachai Namphoolsuksan, has issued an urgent call to action to address risk and danger points across the province.

During a meeting held on March 29, 2024, with local government officials and members of the Phetchaburi Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, the emphasis was on ensuring that every journey remains safe for all.

“We do not want anyone to be hospitalized because of an accident, nor do we want them to mourn over a lost life,” stated Mr. Namphoolsuksan, highlighting the urgent need for preventative measures to safeguard lives and properties during Thailand’s most celebrated festival.

The meeting, which took place at the Prip Pree room in Phetchaburi Provincial Hall, was attended by Mr. Virat Penjan, head of the Phetchaburi Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, along with heads of various government departments and agencies.

The meeting discussed accelerating the prevention and correction of road accidents by managing risk factors, particularly in urban areas and main roads leading to the South, which are expected to see a significant increase in traffic during the festival.

The Governor underscored the importance of self-discipline among the public, stating that while unavoidable accidents can happen, many incidents stem from preventable risks such as speeding, reckless driving, and driving under the influence. “It is a regrettable loss when accidents occur due to preventable risks,” Mr. Namphoolsuksan remarked, emphasizing the need for clear traffic lines and adequate street lighting.

The meeting heard how the majority of accidents involve motorcycles, followed by cars and pickup trucks, with the primary causes being speeding, unsafe lane changes, and drunk driving.

จามรี อนุรัตน์ ประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดเพชรบุรี รายงาน

