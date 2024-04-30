Phetchaburi Governor visits Cha-am Beach assault victim

The Governor of Phetchaburi, Mr. Nattachai Namphuon Sukhsanit, visited the victim of a brutal assault that took place on Cha-am beach last week.

The visit, which took place at 11:00 AM on April 26, 2567, was part of an effort by provincial authorities to address the incident’s aftermath. Mr. Sukhsanit was joined by several key officials, including Phetchaburi’s Deputy Governors Mr. Phokphat Sangwattana and Mr. Wattana Yutthaya, as well as Dr. Sakdinan Musiksirip, the head of the surgical team at Phra Jom Klao Hospital.

Mr. Worranthipphakorn, 59, the victim and also the head of Bang Phai Subdistrict Administration Organization in Bang Mun Nak District, Phichit Province, sustained serious injuries, including head trauma and facial bone fractures, while sleeping in a tent on the beach. During the assault, he was also robbed of his mobile phone and cash. The authorities have since heightened security measures in the destination to prevent similar incidents.

During the hospital visit at Phra Jom Klao Hospital in Mueang District, Phetchaburi Province, Dr. Musiksirip updated the officials on the patient’s condition. He explained that while the bleeding in the skull did not require immediate surgery, extensive facial fractures needed time to heal before any medical intervention could be attempted. Mr. Worranthipphakorn, who remains fully conscious and remembers the incident, has shown signs of potential recovery.

The governor inquired about all medical details and coordinated assistance, ensuring the family had support for further treatment or potential transfer to a facility closer to their home.

Mr. Worranthipphakorn expressed his gratitude for the support from the medical staff, the governor, and other visitors, highlighting the care he received during this critical time.

In a related development, Cha-am District Chief Mr. Kaew Kongwong reported that the police successfully apprehended the suspect, 35-year-old Chawalee Thanawarat, a vagrant from Sam Roi Yot District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. Mr. Thanawarat, who was allegedly collecting garbage along the beach after drinking, attempted to rob Mr. Worranthipphakorn. He was captured following a failed attempt to flee the scene.

In response to this incident and in preparation for the high tourist season, local authorities and tent rental operators are set to implement stricter security protocols, including the removal of tents after use to safeguard visitors. Additional CCTV cameras will be installed, ensuring comprehensive surveillance across Cha-am beach.

