Phetchaburi province launches soft power initiative to boost local economy

Phetchaburi has unveiled an ambitious plan to harness its soft power across various sectors, including food, tourism, art, festivals, sports, and fashion.

The announcement was made at a meeting of the Phetchaburi Soft Power Steering Committee held at the Phetchaburi Provincial Hall on Tuesday (May 21), attended by Mrs. Wanphen Mangsri, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi Province, along with government officials, private sector representatives, and local residents.

Deputy Governor Wanphen Mangsri stated that the province is committed to accelerating the development of a comprehensive soft power promotion strategy. This strategy emphasizes the province’s renowned culinary identity and food heritage, aiming to make them more prominent. The move seeks to leverage Phetchaburi’s culinary excellence to boost other related sectors, such as tourism, activities, and festivals.

The Soft Power Steering Committee highlighted the importance of not only focusing on flavor and quality ingredients in food preparation but also preserving and sharing the historical and cultural stories behind the dishes.

This approach adds a unique selling point, enhancing the overall experience for locals and visitors alike. The committee envisions Phetchaburi as a prototype province, elevating Thai cuisine and soft power to attract interest in all related sectors.

The approach is designed to increase economic value and improve the quality of life for residents, in alignment with government policies.

By promoting food, tourism, art, festivals, sports, and fashion, Phetchaburi aims to become a model for soft power development in Thailand.

Work begins developing region into high quality tourist hub

Meanwhile, also on May 21, another significant meeting took place at the Long Beach Hotel in Cha-Am.

This meeting, held electronically via Zoom, was led by Mr. Lertchai Sakolsawapak, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi Province, and Ms. Benjawan Meephueak, Chief of the Phetchaburi Provincial Office. The gathering included executives, planning committee advisors, heads of government agencies, business sector representatives, local administrative organization representatives, and civil society representatives.

Mr. Lertchai Sakolsawapak disclosed that the Lower Central Region Group 2, which includes the provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Phetchaburi, met to collect opinions on the future development direction for the region. The aim was to draft a 5-year provincial group development plan for the region.

The primary goals discussed include transforming the region into a high-quality tourism hub and a center of abundant agriculture and food production. The focus is on enhancing competitiveness and simultaneously developing natural resources and the environment, all while addressing the needs of the local population.

Mr. Lertchai emphasized the importance of incorporating local opinions to address significant issues such as the shortage of skilled labor, the lack of modern technology skills, outdated processing technology, and illegal fishing activities.

With thanks: Jamri Anurat

