Phetchaburi’s brilliant Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival gets underway next week

The 37th annual Phra Nakhon Khiri-Petchaburi City event, taking place from March 14th to 23rd, 2024, invites visitors to embark on a journey of discovery and celebration at “Phra Nakhon Khiri: A Tribute to Great Kings and a Wonderland of World Heritage.”

This esteemed tradition of Petchaburi Province, now in its 37th year, is set to be held in the scenic Phra Nakhon Khiri (Khao Wang) area, Chalerm Phrakiat Park, in honor of King Mongkut (Rama IV), and its surroundings. The event serves as a heartfelt homage to King Mongkut (Rama IV), King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), King Vajiravudh (Rama VI), and King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) for their significant contributions to Petchaburi Province, while also promoting local tourism.

The festivities kick off on Thursday, March 14, 2023, at 6:00 PM, with an opening ceremony featuring “Phra Nakhon Khiri: A Tribute to Great Kings and a Wonderland of World Heritage,” a special performance by Rajabhat University Phetchaburi, alongside the presentation of awards for the procession.

Highlights include an exhibition on the World Heritage Site of Kaeng Krachan National Park, offering visitors the chance to learn about the history and significance of Thailand’s sixth World Heritage Site and its third natural heritage site. Additionally, tree saplings will be distributed at Phra Nakhon Khiri (Khao Wang).

From March 14 to 23, between 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM, attendees can enjoy nightly performances on the main and cultural stages at Chalerm Phrakiat Park, Rama IV.

The event space is organized into three zones:

1. Inside Chalerm Phrakiat Park, Rama IV, including the National Museum of Phra Nakhon Khiri and Phetchaburi Vocational College area, featuring 16 activities such as main stage performances, beautiful lighting decorations, cultural showcases, tourism and food promotion, and more.

2. The vicinity along Ratchawithi Road, Kiri Ratthaya Road, Ratchadamnoen Road, and Soi Subsin within Phetchaburi Municipality.

3. An area hosted by the private sector/Phetchaburi Chamber of Commerce.

Participants will revel in the vibrant atmosphere, cultural performances, local crafts, and innovative dishes from all eight districts of Phetchaburi. Don’t miss the chance to capture memories, enjoy the dazzling lights, sounds, spectacular fireworks, and shop for OTOP products, agricultural items, and processed foods.

Moreover, the Phetchaburi Red Cross will sell charity lottery tickets to support disaster victims, the underprivileged, youth education, and public welfare, with a grand prize drawing on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 9:00 PM.

Visitors are invited to join the event from March 14 to 23 at the 37th Phra Nakhon Khiri-Petchaburi City festival in Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park and its surrounding areas for a celebration of our great kings and the rich heritage of our world.

