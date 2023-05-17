Photo essay showing construction of new Hua Hin train station

The new Hua Hin train station is taking shape, with these exclusive photos showing the progress of construction.

The station is being built as part of a dual-track railway project that will connect Bangkok to Hua Hin, along the new Southern Line.

The new station will be located on the same site as the old station, but it will be a much larger and more modern facility.

The photos show that the new station is already taking on its final shape.