Photo essay showing construction of new Hua Hin train station

The new Hua Hin train station is taking shape, with these exclusive photos showing the progress of construction.
The station is being built as part of a dual-track railway project that will connect Bangkok to Hua Hin, along the new Southern Line.
The new station will be located on the same site as the old station, but it will be a much larger and more modern facility.
The photos show that the new station is already taking on its final shape.
The main building is now almost complete, and the platforms are being built. The station will have a number of modern features, including a waiting area, a ticket office, and large retail area. It will also have a large green space and parking area.
The new Hua Hin train station is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Once it is open, it will provide a much-needed boost to the local economy.
The station will make it easier for people to travel to and from Hua Hin, and it will also attract more tourists to the city.