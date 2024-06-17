Photo special: Inside the SRT Royal Blossom Train

The SRT Royal Blossom Train is a special tourist passenger train service, which operates on short routes, normally within a day trip from Bangkok.
This train service is typically launched during specific periods, particularly around major festivals or events. It is designed to offer a luxurious and scenic travel experience, often featuring routes that highlight Thailand’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.
The train took part in a test run to Hua Hin on Friday (June 14).
The SRT has recently announced the Royal Blossom Train will officially begin operating from mid-August, with a trip on the Kanchanaburi route to Sai Yok Noi Waterfall. Further details including pricing and routes will be announced in the coming weeks.
SRT Royal Blossom in brief:
- The ‘SRT Royal Blossom’ emerges from the SRT’s refurbishment of second-hand trains, originally acquired from the Hokkaido Railway Company (JR Hokkaido) in Japan.
- The trains are 10 Hamanasu air-conditioned passenger that were built in 1988 and used until 2016.
- The refurbishment of the trains began in 2020 under SRT Governor Mr. Nirut Maneephan.
- The name ‘SRT Royal Blossom’ symbolizes the blossoming era of Thai railways under King Rama X, represented by the Ratchaphruek flower.
- The train’s design features a cherry red and gold exterior reflecting Thai elegance and cultural heritage.
- Interior renovations include new velvet upholstered seats, LED lighting, cedar wood accents, wide windows, air purification systems, and modernized restrooms.
- Technical upgrades include improvements to the braking system, adjustment of carriage and wheel axle width to Thai standards, and upgraded air conditioning and electrical systems.
- Electrical plugs were converted from 110 volts to 220 volts, with standard plugs and USB ports installed.
- The toilet system was upgraded to an airplane-like vacuum system, and water storage tanks and sewage pumping systems were modified.
- Car 1 features four private compartments for groups of four to six people, with wheelchair-friendly access, elevators, and toilets.
- Car 2 includes three Passenger Cars with communal seating for 48 passengers, flexible seating arrangements, and USB charging ports.
- Car 3, known as the Leisure Car, serves food and beverages, features a bar counter, extra-large windows, and a spacious area for relaxation.