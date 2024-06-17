Photo special: Inside the SRT Royal Blossom Train

The SRT Royal Blossom Train is a special tourist passenger train service, which operates on short routes, normally within a day trip from Bangkok.

This train service is typically launched during specific periods, particularly around major festivals or events. It is designed to offer a luxurious and scenic travel experience, often featuring routes that highlight Thailand’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

The train took part in a test run to Hua Hin on Friday (June 14).

The SRT has recently announced the Royal Blossom Train will officially begin operating from mid-August, with a trip on the Kanchanaburi route to Sai Yok Noi Waterfall. Further details including pricing and routes will be announced in the coming weeks.

SRT Royal Blossom in brief:

The ‘SRT Royal Blossom’ emerges from the SRT’s refurbishment of second-hand trains, originally acquired from the Hokkaido Railway Company (JR Hokkaido) in Japan.

The trains are 10 Hamanasu air-conditioned passenger that were built in 1988 and used until 2016.

The refurbishment of the trains began in 2020 under SRT Governor Mr. Nirut Maneephan.

The name ‘SRT Royal Blossom’ symbolizes the blossoming era of Thai railways under King Rama X, represented by the Ratchaphruek flower.

The train’s design features a cherry red and gold exterior reflecting Thai elegance and cultural heritage.

Interior renovations include new velvet upholstered seats, LED lighting, cedar wood accents, wide windows, air purification systems, and modernized restrooms.

Technical upgrades include improvements to the braking system, adjustment of carriage and wheel axle width to Thai standards, and upgraded air conditioning and electrical systems.

Electrical plugs were converted from 110 volts to 220 volts, with standard plugs and USB ports installed.

The toilet system was upgraded to an airplane-like vacuum system, and water storage tanks and sewage pumping systems were modified.

Car 1 features four private compartments for groups of four to six people, with wheelchair-friendly access, elevators, and toilets.

Car 2 includes three Passenger Cars with communal seating for 48 passengers, flexible seating arrangements, and USB charging ports.

Car 3, known as the Leisure Car, serves food and beverages, features a bar counter, extra-large windows, and a spacious area for relaxation.

