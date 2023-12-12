PHOTO SPECIAL: New Hua Hin train station opens

The new Hua Hin Train Station opened on Monday (Dec 11), marking a significant improvement in the local rail infrastructure.

The modern facility, situated merely 100 meters from its predecessor, marks a new chapter in the region’s rail network while paying homage to its historical roots.

The inaugural event of the new Hua Hin Railway Station, managed by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), drew a substantial crowd of passengers, train enthusiasts and well wishers.

The first train, the ordinary No. 254 from Thon Buri to Lang Suan, arrived amid a mix of regular commuters and tourists, who were eager to experience the station’s state-of-the-art facilities and striking architecture.

Mr. Thakur Intharachom, Director of Train Operations at SRT, highlighted the timely significance of the opening, falling on a substitute holiday. He revealed plans for a revised timetable for 60 southern line trains starting December 15, 2023.

This change is expected to save about 1.5 hours in travel time by avoiding delays due to train crossings, thereby increasing operational efficiency.

The new schedule will double the train handling capacity, reduce logistics costs, improve safety, and decrease the risk of accidents at rail-road intersections.

Importantly, the dual-track railway will help distribute social and economic growth opportunities across regions, enhancing the quality of life for Thais and transforming the country’s rail transport system into a key logistics hub in the ASEAN region.

Currently, the station is in its initial phase of operation, and could perhaps be referred to as a ‘soft opening’.

While core services such as train operations and ticketing are fully functional, other amenities are slated to open in the near future.

This includes the station’s retail space, food court, and certain escalators, enhancing passenger convenience and experience upon completion.

In a nod to history, the original Hua Hin Railway Station, a 112-year-old heritage site registered by the Fine Arts Department, will transition into a museum and cultural attraction. SRT also plans to maintain certain train services at this historical site, particularly for tourists drawn to its unique charm.

On its final operational day, the old station continued to serve passengers with two southbound train services: the Sprinter Train No. 43 from Bangkok to Surat Thani, and the ordinary Train No. 255 from Thon Buri to Lang Suan, which will offer a poignant farewell to a beloved landmark.

Mr. Suwit Hreanrungroj, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan – Phetchaburi Golf Association, expressed a blend of nostalgia and optimism. He acknowledged the inevitable changes brought by development, noting that the new station’s proximity to the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Thailand’s first, presents unique promotional prospects. Its elevated two-story structure offers a panoramic view of the golf course, adding another attraction for tourists.

As the new Hua Hin Railway Station begins its journey, it promises to revolutionize travel experiences in the region, fostering connectivity and growth, while the old station stands as a testament to the town’s rich historical tapestry, ready to embark on its new role as a cultural centre.

