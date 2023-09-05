PHOTOS: Amari Hua Hin celebrates a successful “More Than Ever Showcase”

The Amari Hua Hin burst into a vibrant spectacle of color, talent, and community spirit, after recently holding its 2023 “More Than Ever Showcase.”

The event, free of charge and open to the public, welcomed a throng of attendees eager to experience what was billed as a treasure trove of unique items and experiences.

More than 25 vendors converged on the Amari Hua Hin, each showcasing an array of products ranging from handcrafted masterpieces to an eclectic mix of home decor, clothing, and sumptuous food and beverages. Local businesses were provided a coveted platform to display their finest wares, allowing attendees to benefit from fantastic deals.

Several of the notable exhibitors included N Health Thailand, Banyan Residences Villas Hua Hin and True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club. The inclusion of various entities, such as the Spine Clinic, Dreams Of Kali, Soap Me, Hua Hin Beer and Chevala Wellness Center Hua Hin, highlighted the diversity of the market’s offerings.

But the event was not solely about shopping. Attendees were also treated to live music, entertainment, and a fashion show which added a touch of glamour to the festivities. A special wedding showcase was also part of the program, drawing attention from couples and wedding planners alike.

Families with children found the market to be more than accommodating, with a selection of activities designed for younger visitors.

The “More Than Ever Showcase” was more than just a market; it also helped to showcase the wide variety of businesses, each with their own unique offerings that operate in Hua Hin.

Those who missed out on this year’s showcase, or vendors keen on securing a spot for future events, are encouraged to contact Amari Hua Hin for details.

For more information on future events, contact the Amari Hua Hin or visit their official website.

More about Amari Hua Hin: https://bit.ly/3sIF7AE

More information :

✆ +66 32 616 600

＞reservations.huahin@amari.com

＞IG: AmariHuaHin

comments