PHOTOS: Foodies gather for Hua Hin Food Fest 2022

Live music, a wonderful setting and plenty of great food were the highlight of the Hua Hin Food Fest 2022, which took place this weekend (Sept 30 & Oct 1).

The two day event, which even managed to escape the forecasted heavy rain, saw food lovers head to Khao Takiab beach on Friday and Saturday evening for what was a celebration of local cuisine, and just and all round good time.

The event was the 21st holding of Hua Hin’s popular food festival, which returned for the first time in three years after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

More than 30 vendors took part with many of Hua Hin’s five-star hotels and other popular restaurants having booths at the event.

The event was organised as part of a collaboration between Hua Hin Municipality, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism Business Association.

A highlight of the opening ceremony came courtesy of chefs from the Cha-Am Hua Hin Chefs Club who cooked up “a seafood fettuccini khao soi dish” – a unique dish which was a fusion of Thai and Italian cuisine. The dish was served in 165 coconuts and given toThai and foreign tourists to taste.

The event was also attended by 80 foreign teachers from Alaska who had traveled from Nakhon Pathom to Hua Hin.

