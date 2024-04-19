PHOTOS: Here’s where to see thousands of butterflies near Hua Hin

Nature enthusiasts and families are flocking to Ban Krang Camp near Hua Hin as the butterfly watching season gets underway.

The camp, located in Kaeng Krachan National Park, is just a 1.5-hour drive from Hua Hin.

Late April and May is the time when visitors can see thousands of butterflies.

While this year’s butterfly watching season was slow to start, butterflies can now be seen at the camp. However, May is normally when most butterflies can be seen.

Ban Krang is recognized for its high biodiversity, with approximately 280 to 400 different butterfly species thriving in the area. The variety of butterflies is attributed to the diverse plant life within the park, which provides a habitat for these insects. Despite the butterflies’ brief life span of 5 to 10 days, the site remains one of the best places in the region to see butterflies, especially in May when their numbers are expected to peak.

The park staff caution visitors to enjoy the spectacle responsibly, advising against stepping on the delicate insects while taking photos.

In addition to butterfly watching, Ban Krang offers several other activities such as nature walks, bird watching, and wildlife viewing, making it a perfect day out for those interested in the great outdoors.

Access to Ban Krang Camp is straightforward, with parking available for visitors. Toilets, an information centre, and small restaurant are also at the camp.

Like all national parks in Thailand, visitors are required to pay an entrance fee.

The entrance fee is 60 baht per adult and 30 baht per child for locals, and 300 baht per adult and 150 baht per child for foreign tourists, plus an additional 30 baht per vehicle.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/EACimagLi9Pq27DT6

