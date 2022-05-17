PHOTOS: Hua Hin Art Exhibition on until July 15

A new art exhibition in Hua Hin is showcasing work from local and national artists.

The exhibition is being held at Pakwan Coffee Hua Hin and takes place until July 15.

On show are pieces of art and crafts from local artists and producers, while the exhibition also features work from other well known artists based throughout Thailand.

The aim of the exhibition is to further promote Hin Lek Fai as Hua Hin’s artistic and creative hub.

On Sunday (May 15) Ms. Suthikan Yamnil, Director of the Non-Formal and Informal Education, presided over the opening ceremony or “Ruam Jai Na Hua Hin Prasarnsil Tin Hin Lek Fai”.

The exhibition runs until July 15, with people in Hua Hin invited to view the art and crafts on show.

