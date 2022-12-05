PHOTOS: Hua Hin International Jazz Festival proves to be a big hit

Jazz was the focus of the weekend in Hua Hin with the International Jazz Festival hitting the right notes with music fans who attended the event.

Several thousand spectators descended on Suan Son Pradipat beach across Friday and Saturday evening to watch performances from 30 artists.

The line up consisted of local artists and musicians, as well as a host of international jazz acts who had flown to Thailand specifically to play at the festival.

The event formally got underway on Friday evening (Dec 2) following the opening ceremony which was presided over by Prachuap Khiri Khan Deputy Governor Mr Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat.

Some of the international artists who performed at the event included Saskia Laroo, Nathalie Schaap, Alexander Beets and Lucas Santana.

There were also performances from Thai artists including Koh Mr Saxman, Pui Duangporn and Patchara Deela.

As well as the music, the food stalls proved popular with guests sitting, eating and drinking and enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere and live music.

The Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2022 was the first time the event had been held live since the pandemic.

Organiser Khun Ko Mr Saxman, who has been organising the event for the last six years, said the concept for this year’s event was jazz connecting the world.

Previously the event was held at the beach outside the Centara Grand Hua Hin. This was the first time the event had been held in its new location at Suan Son Pradipat beach.

