PHOTOS: Inside the CCTV control room that keeps a watchful eye over Hua Hin

Photos released by Hua Hin Municipality show the state of the art CCTV control room that is used to help boost safety and security in Hua Hin.

Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, alongside key municipal officials and members of the Municipal Council, recently welcomed a delegation led by Police Major General Yuthapoom Panlai Nak, Deputy Director of Tourist Police Station 3, to the cutting-edge CCTV control room at the Hua Hin Municipal Office.

This facility, overseen by the Peacekeeping Operations (Municipal Enforcement) Office, is paramount to the city’s efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment for visitors and residents alike.

The visit underscored the collaborative efforts between the Hua Hin Municipality and the Tourist Police Division (TPD) to implement comprehensive safety measures. These initiatives align with government policies and directives from the Royal Thai Police Office, aiming to foster confidence among tourists and support the growth of a strong tourism community.

The “Strong Tourism Community (STC)” project is all about making tourist areas safer and better. It takes ideas from the “Smart Safety Zone” plan and uses the skills of the Tourist Police to work with different groups. Together, they make plans and take actions to improve safety for tourists. An important part of this project is to have at least 20 volunteer Tourist Police officers in each area, who work hard to build a strong and safe environment for visitors.

As part of this, the Hua Hin Municipality has installed approximately 500 CCTV cameras throughout city.

The cameras play a pivotal role in enhancing traffic management, maintaining public order, and effectively preventing and addressing crime. Moreover, it ensures prompt assistance to the public during emergencies, further cementing Hua Hin’s reputation as a safe destination for tourists.

