PHOTOS: Luxury cruise liner MS Europa docks off Hua Hin

On Monday, April 17, the MS Europa, a renowned luxury cruise ship, made its way to Hua Hin and docked in the waters off the coast. With over 290 passengers on board, the ship is set to stay in Hua Hin for one day before departing for Laem Chabang.

The arrival of the MS Europa in Hua Hin marks a significant event for the region. This is the first time since 2005 that a cruise ship has docked near Hua Hin.

Upon arrival, the ship was visible on the horizon from early morning, and its ship-to-shore boats transported passengers to the Hua Hin fishing pier.

From there, passengers were taken on various excursions around Hua Hin, including a trip to the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

The MS Europa, is a popular luxury cruise liner and regarded as one of the best in its class. The Europa is the only cruise liner to have earned the prestigious 5-star plus rating in the Berlitz Cruise Guide 2011, which is recognition of its top-notch facilities and services.

With its top-tier amenities, including spacious cabins, gourmet cuisine, and personalized services, the MS Europa is the flagship of luxury cruising. It offers a wide range of facilities to ensure that passengers have a comfortable and enjoyable voyage. From luxurious accommodations and entertainment, to its five restaurants, sports and fitness, spa and wellness, shopping, and technology and connectivity.

It set off on its round the world voyage last September and so far made its way from Europe to Australia and Southeast Asia.

After departing Thailand and the region it will eventually head towards the Suez Canal where before returning to Europe.

While some passengers are on the ship for the duration of the voyage, most stay on only for certain sections of the trip, members of the MV Europa crew told Hua Hin Today.

Most of the passengers on this leg of the trip are German speaking Europeans, from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

After departing Hua Hin, the MS Europa will dock at Laem Chabang where will it remain for a few days while passengers take trips to Bangkok, Pattaya and Ayutthaya.

