PHOTOS: Over 3,500 runners take part in 3rd Hua Hin Marathon

Over 3,500 runners took to the streets of Hua Hin on Sunday morning (June 11) to take part in the 3rd Hua Hin Marathon.

The event, which was organised by Preserve Hua Hin, among other private and public organisations, got underway at Wat Khao Krailart in Khao Takiab.

Leading the proceeding was Mr. Krip Rojanastien, Chairman of Preserve Hua Hin, Mr Polkrit Phuangwalaisin, Hua Hin District Chief and Ms. Wasana Srikanjana, President of the Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism Business Association.

The challenging 42-kilometer route tested the mettle of the runners, taking them through the centre of Hua Hin, towards the airport, and then winding back towards the scenic Suan Son and Khao Tao areas, before culminating at the finish line at Wat Khao Krailart.

The 42 kilometer race was won by Japanese athlete, Mr. Yoshiyuki Ono with a time of 02:47:54, Thai athlete อนุชิต บุญยกิจ finished second overall with a time of 02:50:16, while Hua Hin based runner Lewis Chalk finished 3rd clocking up an impressive ​​02:54:30.

The female winner was Ms Pacharin Wongtatom, a 37-year-old Thai runner, with a time of 03:40:58.

In addition to the flagship marathon distance, the event featured races of 21 kilometers, 10.5 kilometers, and 5 kilometers, allowing participants of varying fitness levels to be part of the action and experience the Hua Hin Marathon.

The 3rd edition of the Hua Hin Marathon boasted an impressive lineup of participants, attracting both international runners and enthusiastic Thai tourists.

The event served as a testament to the appeal of Hua Hin as a premier destination for sports tourism, activities, health and wellness.

While the event served as a celebration of physical endurance and athletic achievement, it also carried a deeper purpose.

The proceeds from the marathon will be utilized by Preserve Hua Hin to preserve and enhance the mangrove and forest area surrounding Wat Khao Krailart.

Plans are underway to transform the site into a dynamic learning center and a captivating natural tourist attraction, in collaboration with the Krailart Temple Museum.

Also taking part in the event were a group of Hua Hin based runners made up of Thais and expats who acted as guide runners for visually impaired students from the Thanmik Wittaya school in Phetchaburi.

This inspiring initiative was organized by Hua Hin runners Pla Kitsanee and Punyisa Chalauysophon, along with Jack Navakun from the Together Foundation. The guide runners provided invaluable support, guiding and motivating the students along the 5km route.

Additionally, a fundraising campaign organized in conjunction with the initiative raised over 30,000 THB, which will be utilized to enhance the educational facilities and resources at Thanmik Wittaya school.

