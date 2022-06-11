PHOTOS: Phetchaburi Harmony World Shadow Puppet Festival 2022 to be held in Sept

The Phetchaburi Harmony World Shadow Puppet Festival 2022 will take place from Sept 9 to 11.

The event will be held at King Mongkut Memorial Park, Phra Nakhon Khiri in Mueang District and will showcase different collections of puppets from across Southeast Asia.

The event is being organized by Harmony Puppet Thailand under the supervision of the Semathai Puppet Foundation as part of a collaboration with Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau and Governor of Phetchaburi Nattawut Petchpromsorn.

Among the international puppets on show include Fusion Wayang Kulit from Malaysia, Tholpavakoothu & Puppet Center from India and The Sbek Thom and Sbek Touch from Cambodia.

The event will help to stimulate the local economy, organizers said.

