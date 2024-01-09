PHOTOS: Prachuap Police undergo much needed firearms training

Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police have started a comprehensive firearms training program on Tuesday, aimed at enhancing the tactical skills of its officers.

The three-day event, which began today at the Special Operations Shooting Range in Ao Noi, Muang Prachuap, was inaugurated by Kittipong Sukphakulkun, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, on behalf of Niti Wivatwanit, the Governor.

Also attending was Pol. Maj. Gen. Jamlon Ngamnetr, Provincial Police Commander, along with deputy commanders and heads of various government departments, the opening ceremony marked the beginning of a training phase for 960 officers.

The program is designed to address the urgent need for proficiency in firearms handling among police officers actively engaged in crime prevention, suppression, investigation, and traffic control.

Despite being armed, many officers have had limited opportunities to develop their shooting skills and familiarity with various types of firearms. This gap in training has often led to unsafe scenarios, not just for the officers but also for the public they are sworn to protect.

Instances of resistance and obstruction during arrests, which have occasionally resulted in injuries or fatalities to officers, underline the necessity of this training.

The training program, spanning from January 9 to 11, 2024, aims to rectify this by providing comprehensive, hands-on experience in tactical firearms handling. This initiative is a part of the Provincial Police’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its officers and the citizens they serve.

