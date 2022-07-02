PHOTOS: Proud Real Estate launches VEHHA, the tallest luxury condominium in Hua Hin

Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited has announced the launch of VEHHA, a 2.29 billion baht luxury condominium on the prime location in Hua Hin under the concept of “Happiness Happens”.

The highlights include single corridors with panoramic sea view from every unit, ultimate hotel services and free entrance to Vana Nava Water Jungle for five years for the first time in Thailand. All units will be fully furnished with the price starting from 3.19 million baht.

Miss Proudputh Liptapanlop Executive Director of Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s leading luxury property developers, says that “Proud Real Estate has determined to work on this development to be “more than just living”. Upon its completion, VEHHA will be the tallest luxury condominium in Hua Hin, next to Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin. The project worth 2.29 billion baht is Proud’s second development, following the highly successful InterContinental Residences Hua Hin.”

“VEHHA is developed under the concept of Happiness Happens. The highlight is the single corridor design allowing every unit to enjoy panoramic sea view. We have seven types of fully-furnished rooms with a common area covering 2,647 sq.m. (around 2 rai) in between each floor to match every lifestyle under the concept of “More Than Just Living” – a combination between a vacation and a world-class hotel service from Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin.

Moreover, we also offer a “Proud Privilege” program and benefits as well as a 5-year free access to Vana Nava Water Jungle Park. We deliver all this happiness to our residents with the price starting from only 3.19 million baht.”

The condominium market in Hua Hin still has room to grow as the city has its own charm and it is fully developed. In addition, it is in the west coast tourism development zone in the “Thailand Riviera” project, which aims to promote the seaside cities to the world-class tourism destinations.

The project covers from Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Ranong. Besides, Hua Hin has several of the government’s mega-projects in its pipeline including high-speed trains, double-track trains, the airport and the extension of express way as well as the development of transportation networks, for example, it plans to expand the airport’s capacity to accommodate more tourists from around the world and boosts the cooperation with Phoenix Group to develop its airport to be the international one in July 2022 by adding direct flights from Phuket and resuming flights from Chiang Mai and Kuala Lumpur.

For land transportation, Rama II road is expanding to be 14 lanes, of which 8 have already completed, and the expressway along the Nakhon Pathom and Cha-am Motorways are set to be completed by end of 2025. Meanwhile, it has a plan to develop dual track and high-speed train projects to shorten the traveling time from Bangkok to Hua Hin to only one hour.

Besides, there are positive signs of tourism and purchasing power recovery domestically and internationally. In the domestic market, hotels and tourism in Hua Hin received good support from the government’s campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sales in the residential market, especially the resort home, started to see recovery. Meanwhile, the tourism sector in overseas market also started to resume. There are still some housing demand among the retired European people especially in Russia.

For the marketing plan, Miss Proudputh says, “VEHHA’s target group is a family ranging from newly-wedding couples until large families, including retired foreigners who would like to live in Thailand. Our average price is 132,000 baht per sq.m. According to the Knight Frank’s research, the average selling price of sea view units tends to increase rather than the one of no sea view units.

Currently, the average price of no sea view unit is 70,700 baht per sq.m. and sea view unit is 141,670 baht per sq.m. Over the past five years, the price of no sea view units was below 100,000 baht per sq.m., the price of luxury beachside accommodation was 130,000 baht per sq.m. or higher, and the average price of super rare items which confront to the sea view was higher than 275,000 baht per sq.m. Therefore, the price of VEHHA is very worth, compared to the location.”

“Initially, we have started doing the marketing in overseas market and creating recognition in Thailand through both offline and online channels. We’ve divided the proportion between international and domestic market at 20:80 and received very good feedback from our target customers. We expect to generate 50% of sales revenue from this project by this year’s end,” says Miss Proudputh.

VEHHA, the tallest luxury condominium in Hua Hin’s rare area, has one building comprising 31 floors with 364 units covering the land area of 5-1-9.5 rai. This 2.29-billion-baht project is developed under the ‘Happiness Happens’ concept, which focuses on contemporary architecture.

A part of it is inspired by Vana Nava Water Jungle Park Hua Hin blending with a forest ambience. The Floor Plan is outstanding with a single corridor which gives every unit to enjoy panoramic sea view and Vana Nava Hua Hin.

The interior design focuses on wood material to give a cosy homey feeling. The ceiling in Typical room type is 2.7-meter high and the open space in the Duplex room is 6.1-meter high, making the room spacious and well-ventilated.

There are 7 types of rooms for selection: 1 Bedroom (28-30 sq.m), 1 Bedroom Plus (42-46 sq.m.), 1 Bedroom Plus Corner (44-45 sq.m.), 2 Bedroom (56-109 sq.m.), 2 Bedroom Jacuzzi (103 sq.m.), Penthouse (148-153 sq.m.) and Penthouse Duplex (101-349 sq.m.)

The project also offers the full range of amenities including Family Zone, Relax Zone and Retreat Zone, and the common area of nearly 2 rai (2,647 sq.m.) as well as free entrance to Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin for 5 years.

It will also offer the world-class hotel service and a “Proud Privilege” Program. The construction is scheduled to start in Q4/2022 and complete in Q1/2025.

