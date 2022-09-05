PHOTOS: Sold out Culinary Experience and wine pairing event a recipe for success

This weekend saw the fourth instalment of the popular Culinary Experience event, with attendees saying it was the best one yet.

The sold out event, which was held at Jacky’s Garden in Hin Lek Fai on Sunday (Sept 4), was organised as part of a collaboration between local food producers Jacky’s Garden, Sky’s Fresh Pasta and Salmon House 102, amongst others.

Each event follows a different theme, with Sunday’s event featured from Hua Hin based vineyard Monsoon Valley paired alongside dishes such as such as Burrata cheese from local cheese producer Del Casaro, salmon ceviche from Salmon House 102, beef lasagne from Sky’s Pasta and smoked and eight hours braised beef cheeks from Salmon House 102 and Jacky’s Garden.

“Monsoon Valley paired six of their most delicious wines to each course and their fantastically professional team served the wines to the various menu courses,” an event spokesperson told Hua Hin Today.

“And different to the previous events, we featured dishes made by Bakery Café 88’s Liver Pate, Sky’s Pasta’s Beef Lasagne, Salmon House 102’s Salmon Ceviche with Mangos and Tomatoes and Del Casaro’s Burrata Cheese.

“The menu for the event on Sunday was designed around beef – specifically Brahman beef, a species of cattle that thrives incredibly well in our climate, is impervious to parasites and mosquitos and is extremely tasty indeed, the spokesperson explained.

Elsewhere on the menu, the vegetables were supplied from PranPorPiang, the community based organic farm based in Thap Thai, while condiments came from Monsoon Valley.

Bakery Café 88 took care of the bread and the marzian, with Del Casaro adding their own yoghurt and passion fruit dish.

“Kiss Distillery had a choice of awesome welcome drinks and Belgium Chocolate topped it all off with a Belgium Chocolate Fountain,” the spokesperson added.

“We also had Kim and Barry to entertain us with beautiful background music throughout the event. Kim and Barry are playing to support The Future Foundation, a local Charity that supports children and animals in need”.

All in all, everybody seemed to have had a fantastic time, made new friends along the way and enjoyed delicious food. A great Sunday afternoon!

The team say they are hoping to host their next event in the middle of October, so look out for more information in the coming weeks.

All images Patrick Jacobs

